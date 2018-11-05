Having problems voting in Georgia? Here's what you can do

ATLANTA - What happens if you see an issue at the polls on Tuesday? There are two ways to report a problem.
Georgia voters may report obstacles to voting either online or through cellphone apps as part of Electionland, a collaboration of newsrooms around the country working to involve more people in finding election difficulties.
The problems may include purged voter registrations, malfunctioning voting machines, incorrect ballots, voter intimidation and changed voting locations.
[BOOKMARK: Live election results HERE]
Voters will be the key sources of information about challenges to casting a ballot in Georgia.
You can sign up to participate and report tips through your phone or computer:
- Send a text message with the word “VOTE” or “VOTA” (for Spanish language) to 81380
- Use Facebook Messenger by visiting m.me/electionland.
- Send a Tweet to @electionland.
- Use WhatsApp by sending the word “VOTE” or “VOTA” (for Spanish language) to 1-850-909-8683.
You can also report the issue directly to the Secretary of State's office HERE. You can also call the Voter Fraud Hotline at 877-725-9797.
