Have you seen this man? Authorities need help finding missing man

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are seeking the public's help to find a missing 63-year-old man.
Timothy Clyde Flippen was reported missing Friday from Gordon County. He was last seen at a convenience store on State Route 156 at around 5:30 a.m.
Flippen is described as a white male who is 6"2 and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange coat, blue jeans, work boots and a baseball cap.
He was last seen driving a 19996 champagne/silver-colored Honda Accord with the license plate RCV 9288.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office or the GBI.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Bowling ball smashed on employee's head during assault at bowling alley
- Combined funeral held for 4 sisters, 4 family members killed in NY limo crash
- Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of funeral home, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}