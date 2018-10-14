  • Have you seen this man? Authorities need help finding missing man

    Updated:

    GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are seeking the public's help to find a missing 63-year-old man.

    Timothy Clyde Flippen was reported missing Friday from Gordon County. He was last seen at a convenience store on State Route 156 at around 5:30 a.m.

    Flippen is described as a white male who is 6"2 and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange coat, blue jeans, work boots and a baseball cap. 

    He was last seen driving a 19996 champagne/silver-colored Honda Accord with the license plate RCV 9288. 

    Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office or the GBI. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories