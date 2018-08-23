Have you seen her? Officials ask for help finding this missing 16-year-old

LITHONIA, Ga. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate a missing Georgia teenager.
16-year-old Daisy Bonds disappeared May 26. She was last seen in Lithonia.
Officials say she could be in Griffin, Eatonton or Jackson, Ga.
Daisy is 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes. She has naturally brown hair, but when she was last seen her hair was dyed blonde on top and brown underneath.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.
