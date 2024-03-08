Haralson County teen arrested for speeding, reckless driving after multiple complaints, sheriff says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is behind bars for speeding and reckless driving in Haralson County.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said in the last few weeks, they received complaints of a black Chevrolet pickup truck speeding and driving recklessly on Little Vine Road, Little Vine Church Road and Agan Road.

On Thursday, deputies received another complaint and went to the area.

A second call came in and the 911 caller was able to give a direction in which the driver was going and the tag number of the truck.

The second complainant also recorded the driver of the truck stopping in the roadway and squealing tires.

The deputies in the area realized the vehicle was headed back into Temple so they requested assistance from the Temple Police Department.

Omarion Resheed Johnson, 18, was arrested by Temple Police during a traffic stop.

HCSO said Johnson was charged with Reckless Driving and Improper Exhaust.

“Driving is a privilege, and part of enjoying that privilege is bearing responsibility for your actions,” said Sheriff Stacy Williams. “Speeding and driving recklessly do more than destroy the peace in neighborhoods, it has the potential to cause a serious accident that could injure or kill someone.”

