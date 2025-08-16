Haralson County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden death of deputy

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a deputy.

Sgt. Ricky Parks died suddenly on Friday.

Parks worked in law enforcement for 37 years and served the last 20 years of his career with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, where he held the rank of sergeant for more than 12 years.

He spent several years as a school resource officer for Henry County schools.

He was awarded Deputy of the Year and was also awarded the Medal of Valor.

Many law enforcement officers participated in a procession on Friday to honor Parks.

“Ricky’s presence was felt by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him. His unwavering dedication to his duties, his willingness to lend a helping hand, and his positive spirit made him a cherished member of our law enforcement family. He will be deeply missed, but the example he set and the impact he made will continue to guide us for years to come. Our heartfelt prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May God bless and comfort them,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

