Haralson County deputies seeking public’s help in locating registered sex offender

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a registered sex offender, who they say absconded.

Christopher Scott Reed, 30, was last known to be in Bremen, Georgia.

The sheriff’s office said he may have moved to the Tallapoosa area in 2022, but did not then register as a sex offender after moving.

Sex offenders are required by law to register when they move or change addresses.

Reed was convicted in 2012 of child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s also wanted in Polk County for violating probation from the charge in 2012.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.

