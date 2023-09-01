HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Kemp to tour south Ga. areas hit by Idalia

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp will tour areas of south Georgia that were hit by Hurricane Idalia.

The storm hit the state as a category 1 and tropical storm, causing vast damage. A State of Emergency remains in effect until Sept. 8.

Kemp will join the area with First Lady Marty Kemp, GEMA Director Chris Stallings, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Insurance Commissioner John King and local officials.

Kemp will join the area with First Lady Marty Kemp, GEMA Director Chris Stallings, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Insurance Commissioner John King and local officials.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Valdosta on Thursday. The city confirmed it suffered “vast” damage from Idalia.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed one person died as a result of the storm.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk said two of his deputies were working to remove a tree from a road and two Good Samaritans came over to help. As deputy removed a piece of the tree, a second tree came crashing down and fell on one of the Good Samaritans.

The man died instantly. The deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries and a slight brain bleed.

Paulk told Jones that his deputy will be OK and should be released from the hospital soon.

Gov. Brian Kemp gives update on Georgia response to Tropical Storm Idalia

