‘Hallucinating’ man arrested for touching self inappropriately at Ga. Cici’s Pizza, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Saturday for public indecency after behaving inappropriately at a Cici’s Pizza in Martinez, Ga.

According to deputies, they were sent to the Cici’s Pizza on Wheeler Road in Martinez after receiving calls for a welfare check at the pizzeria.

The call from dispatch said there was a naked man in the parking lot behind the store.

He was identified as Jessee Deen Wagoner, of Lincolnton, Ga., according to the arrest report.

Deputies said in their report on Wagoner’s arrest that even on their way to Cici’s, they were able to check traffic cameras nearby and see him “completely naked” and touching himself.

When deputies arrived, they approached Wagoner, who was still naked.

The arrest report said Wagoner was talking to himself when deputies went to speak with him, and was hallucinating there were other people around him, though the report noted only Wagoner and the deputy were in the parking lot.

Wagoner’s clothing was scattered across the parking lot and in front of the business, according to the report.

When deputies told Wagoner to put his clothes on he did, but deputies said he struggled and spoke to himself and the hallucinations the entire time.

The sheriff’s office contacted EMS, and Gold Cross arrived soon after.

Wagoner was taken to Doctor’s Hospital and turned over to their care.

Then deputies met with a magistrate judge and obtained an arrest warrant for public indecency.

Footage of the incident was captured and uploaded to the department’s evidence drive, according to deputies.

Records from the sheriff’s office show he was given a $1,100 bond.

