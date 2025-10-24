Halloween may look a little scarier this year with candy, costume prices

ATLANTA — With Halloween only a week away, some of the creepiest and creative characters will be out and about in metro Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer found something scarier: candy prices.

This year, prices are at the peak for getting all your pumpkins in a row.

For candy, retail experts are seeing “shrinkflation” with smaller quantities for the same price. According to Wells Fargo, cocoa prices have more than doubled since early 2024.

For a 120-count bag of mini chocolates, Stouffer paid $26 at a local pharmacy store. She found the same bag on sale for $19 at a big box store.

So look for those discounts the closer we get to Halloween.

“If you have a wholesale club membership, buy in bulk or buy the bigger size. If you’re at your local grocery store or big box store, that’s a great way to save significantly,” Smart Shopping expert Trae Bodge said.

When it comes to costumes, consider searching for second-hand ones.

"If you go to your local Goodwill or Salvation Army or a consignment store in your town, especially with costumes, those costumes are only worn once, twice, and so they’re going to be in great shape and deeply discounted," Bodge said.

The National Retail Federation expects buyers to spend more than ever this Halloween. Some of that is because of higher prices. The most popular way to save money? Reuse some of your Halloween gear from last year.

