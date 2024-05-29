Woman was walking on tracks when she was hit by train in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies are releasing new details about what led up to a woman being hit by a train on Tuesday.

Deputies say they were called to Industrial Boulevard and Dorsey Street around 6 p.m. to investigate reports of a person being hit by a train.

When they got there, they found a 39-year-old woman who had severely injured her left leg.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the woman, who lives in Talmo in Jackson County, was walking along the tracks as the train approached.

When it got closer, the engineer started blowing the horn, but she didn’t get off the tracks.

TRENDING STORIES:

Eventually, the front right corner of the train hit the woman.

It’s unclear why she was on the tracks.

Deputies say that at their last check, the woman is still in the hospital. There is no word on her current condition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man with suspended license accused of pointing gun at driver who cut him off along GA 400

©2024 Cox Media Group