Woman charged with molesting girl in metro Atlanta area

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Hall County woman was arrested on a felony aggravated child molestation charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jessica Faye Adcock, of Gainesville, is accused of molesting a girl under the age of 16 between April 17 and May 20, 2025.

The alleged victim reported the incident to a school guidance counselor in January, saying it had happened at her home.

Adcock was arrested by Hall County deputies on Jan. 16, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Adcock is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail.

