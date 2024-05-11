Woman bitten by rabid fox in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County officials are warning the community about a rabid fox that was spotted in the area.

They say a woman was bitten by a fox on Jesse Jewell Parkway earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fox was caught and sent off to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur where it tested positive for rabies.

There is no word on the woman’s condition or what led up to her being bitten.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials encourage pet owners to get their animals vaccinated against rabies in case there are other animals with the disease in the area.

Anyone who sees an animal acting strange should call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 taken to hospital after shooting, car accident in Midtown Atlanta, police say The Atlanta Police Department was out in force Saturday morning responding to a car accident and shooting incident in Midtown.





©2023 Cox Media Group