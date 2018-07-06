Woman arrested at Margaritaville on July 4 kicked deputy in the face, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County deputies arrested a woman at Margaritaville near Lake Lanier Islands after they said she became drunk and then unruly.
According to sheriff’s officials. Marissa Marie Diana, 23, of New York was arrested for public drunkenness on July 4.
After being placed in the back of a patrol car, she kicked out the back window of the car.
She then kicked one of the deputies in the face, they said.
She was charged with public drunkenness, felony obstruction and interference with government property.
Her bond has been set at $5,700 for obstruction, $5,700 for interference with government property and $130 for public drunkenness.
As of Friday, Diana remained in custody at the Hall County Jail.
The case is still under investigation.
