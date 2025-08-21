VIDEO: Suspect speeds away during test drive at seller’s Hall County home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car that happened last month.

According to Hall County officials, it happened on July 26 at the seller’s home on Magnetic Point.

The suspect, who was wearing a black shirt and a red Atlanta Hawks hat, took the car for two test drives before stealing it, deputies said.

The HCSO said after returning from the final test drive, the suspect jumped back into the driver’s seat and drove away as soon as the victim closed his door.

Video released by authorities shows the victim trying to follow the stolen car, but he later lost sight of it on Spout Springs Road as it headed east toward Capitola Farm Road.

The stolen car is described as a black 2021 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, possibly with a scratch down the passenger’s side, and bearing the tag number CDQ3950.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or locating the stolen car.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the location of the vehicle is urged to contact Inv. Higman at 770-297-4550.

