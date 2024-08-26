Two women robbed at gunpoint in just 2 days in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are investigating two robberies that happened over the weekend.

The first one occurred Friday evening near Butler Park on Athens Street. The woman told police that a Hispanic man held her at gunpoint and demanded her purse.

The suspect stole her purse and ran away.

Then on Saturday afternoon, a woman told officers that she was approached by a dark truck with multiple passengers in the 800 block of Myrtle Street.

According to Gainesville police, a tussle occurred and the suspects fired warning shots. The group drove away in the truck.

The streets are about two miles away from each other.

Authorities searched the areas and tried K9 tracks, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information can call the Gainesville Police Department at 770-535-6860 or submit a tip online.

