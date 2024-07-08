Trampoline blocks metro Atlanta road during Sunday storms

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Storms posed some traffic issues across different metro Atlanta roads on Sunday evening.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office shared a trampoline that had been tossed around by the weather and ended up in the middle of Cleveland Highway near Nopone Road.

It is unclear whether the trampoline has been removed from the roadway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The town of Clermont saw the biggest impacts of the storm across the county, deputies said.

In that area, downed power lines and dangerously high water were reported.

Deputies said those in the county should avoid traveling during the storm and if you do have to drive, to do it with caution.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police working to locate Atlanta man who found dead after disappearing on 4th of July Deundray Cottrell, 31, was last seen on July 4, according to Birmingham police. On Saturday, police say they found Cottrell’s body near where he disappeared.

©2024 Cox Media Group