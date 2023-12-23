Trailer engulfed by flames sends 1 to burn center, Hall County Fire officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A neighbor escaped with burn injuries after a single wide mobile home caught fire Saturday morning, Hall County Fire Rescue officials say.

Fire officials responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning to the 2200 block of Sailors Avenue for reports of a residential fire. When they arrived, crews found a fully involved single wide mobile home with extension to a nearby vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Neighbors inside of the mobile home managed to escape the flames prior to personnel arrival, officials said.

Crews began fire attack from the exterior of the residence and the fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived. A primary search was conducted and came back all clear, according to HCFR officials.

One resident sustained burns while escaping the structure.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim was taken to NEGMC Gainesville to meet AirLife and was taken to the Grady Burn Center.

No other injuries were reported by personnel or the other occupants. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Neighbors come together to save Acworth family’s Christmas after fire

©2023 Cox Media Group