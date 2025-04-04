Tonight is the last Mega Millions drawing before tickets prices go up

ATLANTA — You watch the Mega Millions drawings live from our WSB-TV studios each and every Tuesday and Friday. But there are changes to the jackpot starting this weekend.

Tickets for Mega Millions will go up from $2 to $5 after Friday night’s drawing. The bigger price means bigger prizes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with lottery players at a Shell gas station. Reginald Knight doesn’t think he will purchase as many.

“Maybe just once a week ... yeah a lot less,” Reginald Knight said.

But others like Casey Holman think people will still buy when the jackpots get big enough.

“Oh yeah, they’re going to spend the money,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

With the ticket prices going up, the Mega Millions jackpots will now start at $50 million each time there is a winner. They promise to grow quicker.

The game will also have larger non-jackpot prizes for the matching numbers and have slightly better odds overall, taking away one of the gold Mega balls.

But will that mean more record billion-plus jackpots? You’ll just have to wait and get lucky.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group