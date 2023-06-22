Third teen arrested, 1 still at large in connection with Hall County armed robbery, murder

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A third suspect wanted for the murder of a Hall County man has been arrested.

On Tuesday, deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elber Tiburcio Romero, 19, of Gilsville, at his home on Pond Fork Way.

Romero is one of four people accused of killing Mateo Rizo, 19, at Tree Park Apartments in Flowery Branch on January 10, 2023.

Deputies received information that Romero was home on Tuesday and found him in the open garage of his house and took him into custody at around 4 p.m.

Flowery Branch police say Romero was one of four young men who arrived at Tree Park Apartments with the intent to rob Rizo of marijuana and money using a gun.

Romero is the third suspect in the case to be arrested, along with Faustino Junior Sanchez, 18, and Bryan Samuel Guzman, 18.

One other suspect, Noe Sanchez Rivera, 18, is still at large.

If you know the whereabouts of Rivera, you are urged to call Lt. Ford at 770-967-6336.

