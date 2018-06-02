  • Swimmer's body pulled from Lake Lanier

    BUFORD, Ga. - Emergency officials said one person is dead from an apparent drowning in Lake Lanier on Saturday.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said someone called 911 saying a swimmer went under the water. 
    Swift boat crews were launched to help in the search for the victim. Several bystanders also joined the effort. 

    A dive team member from the Hall County Fire Service’s Marine Unit found the victim in approximately 10 feet of water.

    Authorities said the victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office. The victim’s ID will not be released pending family notification. 

