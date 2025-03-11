Suspect arrested in connection to Gainesville shooting that left 15-year-old in critical condition

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred last week is now in police custody, officials said.

Pablino Garcia, 21, of Gainesville, turned himself in at the Gainesville Police headquarters on Tuesday.

Police said, Garcia and others met at a convenience store on March 6 for an arranged transaction.

Officers said during the meet up, shots rang out, hitting a 15-year-old multiple times. The 15-year-old remains in critical condition.

The victim’s identity and current condition have not been released.

Garcia is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault. He is currently being held at the Hall County Jail.

