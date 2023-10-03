Sheriff’s office investigating death of homeless Georgia man struck by train

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal train accident which left one man dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, Danny Diaz, 42, was fatally struck by a northbound train on Monday night while walking on train tracks in Gainesville.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m., according to deputies.

The initial investigation by deputies showed the train conductor saw Diaz, then issued several warnings and applied the train’s brakes to slow down, but Diaz did not leave the tracks.

As a result, HCSO said Diaz was hit, and then taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Deputies said Diaz was a homeless resident of Gainesville, Ga.

Officials with Norfolk Southern Railroad and the sheriff’s office continue to investigate the fatal collision.

