Rabies alert issues after fox tests positive for virus in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Government issued a warning about rabies after an animal tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

According to Hall County officials, a person came into contact with a fox on Tuesday on Clarks Bridge Road in Gainesville.

After the fox was sent off for testing to the Georgia Public Health Lab’s Virology Section in Decatur, officials learned it had tested positive for rabies.

As a result, county officials put out a warning to be aware and cautious and to encourage pet owners to have their pets vaccinated for rabies.

The county will also be posting notices in the area the fox was found to alert residents to the positive rabies alert.

“Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter for $10 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1688 Barber Rd. in Gainesville,” the county said. “Please call the shelter at 678-450-1587 to schedule an appointment for your pet.”

Anyone living in the area of the 5500 block of Clarks Bridge Road who sees an animal acting strangely is encouraged to call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or to call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812 outside of business hours.

