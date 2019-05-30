HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Someone in metro Atlanta won a pretty penny in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing!
A winning ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold in Gainesville for the May 29 Powerball drawing.
The ticket was purchased at BP Food Mart on Frontage Road.
Winning numbers for the May 29 drawing were: 3-32-34-42-61 and the Powerball was 7. The ticket matched the first five winning numbers and without Powerball.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet. Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $350 million to a single annuity winner.
Remember, you can watch EVERY Powerball and Mega Millions drawing LIVE on Channel 2! Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball drawings are on Wednesday and Saturday.
