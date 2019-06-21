Police investigating after human remains found in Gainesville woods

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Gainesville police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area Friday morning, authorities told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The body was discovered in an area off Lee Street about 11 a.m., police said in a news release. Information shared by another agency led to the discovery of the body.
Police have not identified the remains or said how long the body may have been there. It’s also unclear how the person died.
Gainesville police said it’s still early in the investigation and that the GBI has been called in to assist in the case. Anyone with information about the remains is urged to call investigators at 770-534-5252.
This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
