Pedestrian hit, killed while walking in the middle of Hall County road, GSP says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A pedestrian is dead after officials say they were hit by a car.

Georgia State Patrol officials said on Dec. 21 at 4:17 a.m., troopers received reports of a crash in the area of McEver Road and Lanier Islands Parkway.

When troopers arrived, they located a pedestrian who had been hit by a 2018 Genesis G80 driven by 47-year-old Octavia Carter of Sugar Hill.

Authorities confirmed that the pedestrian had died as a result of their injuries. Their identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, Carter was driving north on McEver Road when she hit the pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the road. She then called 911 to report the crash.

Authorities have not said if Carter will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

