Officers shoot man accused of pulling knife on emergency responders, police say

    By: Matt Johnson

    GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The Gainesville Police Department said some of its officers shot a man after he pulled a knife on emergency responders following a hit-and-run wreck. 

    The shooting happened near the intersection of West Avenue and Comer Street around 7 p.m.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been called in to help with the investigation. 

    The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unclear at this time. 

    This is the 65th shooting involving a law enforcement officer so far this year. 

