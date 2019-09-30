Officers shoot man accused of pulling knife on emergency responders, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The Gainesville Police Department said some of its officers shot a man after he pulled a knife on emergency responders following a hit-and-run wreck.
The shooting happened near the intersection of West Avenue and Comer Street around 7 p.m.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been called in to help with the investigation.
The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unclear at this time.
This is the 65th shooting involving a law enforcement officer so far this year.
UPDATE 7:15 PM: Preliminary investigation determined that officers responded to the area of West Avenue and Comer Street in reference to a hit and run. The fire department arrived on scene to begin rendering aid to a male subject. The male pulled a knife on the medical personnel and our officers intervened and attempted to deescalate the situation. Unfortunately, to no avail our officers discharged their firearms. GBI will be handling the investigation.
