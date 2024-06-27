‘No new leads’ as deputies continue search for missing 12-year-old from Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement is continuing to search for the 12-year-old Hall County girl who disappeared more than four weeks ago.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday marked the fourth week of the investigation into the disappearance of 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez who was last seen at her Gainesville home on May 29.

Unfortunately, the department says they have no leads on her location.

Last week, the department increased the reward for her safe return to $50,000. The department said it has received even more tips on her potential location since upping her awards.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The department said it has followed leads in South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Illinois and Maryland, but still they have not gotten any closer to finding her.

“Again, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to bringing Maria home safe. We understand the community is frustrated at the lack of answers in Maria’s case. That said, our investigators are not giving up hope, and we ask our community to remain hopeful with us. We continue to seek key information that will lead us to Maria,” the department said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES:

Gomez-Perez is five feet, three inches tall, and weighs between 100 to 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. The HCSO reminds citizens that Gomez-Perez’s appearance may have changed in the last three weeks.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, or the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-503-3232 or via email. Tipsters may call Hall County 911 or Central Communications at 770-536-8812 and can remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Reward jumps to $50,000 for safe return of 12-year-old girl who vanished from Hall County home

©2024 Cox Media Group