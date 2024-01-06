Nearly 2 dozen animals rescued from Hall County home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly two dozen animals are with Hall County Animal Control after they were found living in poor conditions.

Animal Control says they were called to help with an eviction earlier this week on Cleveland Street in Gainesville.

When they arrived, they found 23 animals in “poor conditions” inside the home.

The animals rescued included 22 cats and one dog. All of them will soon be put up for adoption.

“Any time we take in a large influx of animals, it puts a burden on our shelter capacity,” Hall County Animal Services Director Trey Garcia said. “We want to continually encourage adoptions, to ensure we have space available for these types of intake situations.”

Officials added that some of the cats will be housed at Petco in Cumming and some will go to PetSmart in Flowery Branch.

