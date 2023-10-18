Man with ‘crooked, yellowing teeth’ impersonating officer in Hall County, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they believe is impersonating an officer.

The suspect pictured in sketches provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stopped two teenage victims on the night of September 30 as they were traveling on Cornelia Highway/SR 365.

Investigators say the man was driving a black sedan with a blue light bar on the top of the car.

He approached the victims and told them he was going to write them a ticket for reckless driving.

The victim who was driving gave the suspect her driver’s license and he took a photo of it.

He then left the scene without giving any documentation to the victims.

The sheriff’s office determined there were no legitimate traffic stops in that area that night.

Each victim met separately with a GBI sketch artist and provided descriptions of the suspect.

There are only minor differences between each of the sketches.

The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 40 to 50, bald or very short light-colored hair, with a scruffy beard and crooked, yellowing teeth.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Investigator Faulkner at 770-536-2566 or email afaulkner@hallcounty.org.

