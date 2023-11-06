Man who left jail on work release leaves ankle monitor in Walmart bathroom, Hall deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man who had left Hall County Jail on a work release assignment tried to get rid of his ankle monitor, according to deputies.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Juan Pablo Baldit of Gainesville was authorized to leave the jail on Oct. 31 for a work release assignment.

Then that morning, jail officials received notification that Baldit’s ankle monitor had been tampered with.

A Hall County deputy went to the Walmart store on Mundy Mill Road, which was listed as the last location of the ankle monitor.

It was found discarded inside the store’s restroom, deputies say. Hall County officials then issued a be on the lookout warning for Baldit.

Just a few hours later, he was found on Mundy Mill Road, not far from where he left his monitor.

Baldit was charged with escape and destruction of an electronic device.

He had been initially arrested for violation of bond conditions at the end of September after having previously spent time incarcerated on a burglary charge.

