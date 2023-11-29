Man turns himself in on charges connected to deadly moped crash in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Cleveland, Ga. man turned himself in to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office to face charges of second-degree homicide by vehicle.

The charges against William Emery Olmstead, 42, stem from a deadly vehicle crash in early May, where a moped driver was hit by Olmstead’s pickup truck and later died, according to deputies.

The moped driver, Christopher Lee Powell of Flowery Branch, was stopped on Credit Drive and waiting to turn onto Hog Mountain Road when a Chevrolet Colorado driven by Olmstead hit him on May 4.

The initial investigation found that Olmstead had turned left from Hog Mountain Road into the wrong lane, where Powell was stopped.

Powell was taken to the hospital for critical injuries, but died almost two weeks later on May 17.

Olmstead turned himself in on Monday and was released on a $10,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces charges of vehicular homicide and failure to maintain his lane.

