Man swerving on GA highway leads officers on chase over Memorial Day weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 45-year-old man spent his weekend behind bars after leading officers on a chase.

On Friday, around 3:19 a.m., Gainesville police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle failing to maintain lanes.

It happened on Atlanta highway in the area of 985.

Authorities said Adama Kamagate, 45, of Alto, Georgia sped off after officers tried to stop him.

Dashcam video shows the moment police performed a PIT maneuver on Kamagate’s vehicle to stop the chase.

Kamagate was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail.

He’s charged with failure to maintain lane and eluding.

