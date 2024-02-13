Man puts car in gear, rams Gainesville patrol cars, officials say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 39-year-old man was arrested after police said he rammed patrol cars in Hall County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday around 9 p.m., Gainesville police were called to Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway.

Before arriving, 911 callers reportedly stated that a white Dodge Charger was sitting in the middle of the road and the callers were concerned for the driver’s well-being.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers contacted the driver, identified as James Edward Harrison, 39, of Jefferson, police say he immediately became non-compliant.

Authorities said when officers tried to help Harrison, he refused all commands.

As officers tried to de-escalate the situation, officials said this was when Harrison put his car in gear and rammed two patrol cars.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Gainesville officials said after a Taser deployment, Harris was removed from the vehicle and arrested.

He’s charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of obstruction of an officer.

Harrison was booked into the Hall County Jail after a brief stop at a hospital.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Don’t let scammers break your heart or bank account this Valentine’s Day, FBI warns

©2023 Cox Media Group