Man points, fires gun at construction workers who allegedly blocked his driveway, Hall deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 58-year-old man has been arrested after deputies said he fired his gun at construction workers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Albert Miles, of Hoschton, was upset with construction workers working near his home on Friendship Road and allegedly blocking his driveway.

Miles reportedly got into a verbal argument with one of the workers, telling the worker he was going to get his gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said as the worker was calling 911, she heard gunfire. When deputies arrived they questioned Miles, the victim and a witness.

Hall deputies determined to arrest Miles but then he resisted. After a short struggle with the deputies, Mies was arrested and taken to the Hall County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Nov.30, Miles was charged with one count of aggravated assault and four counts of misdemeanor obstruction. He had his first court appearance on Saturday and was granted a $12,000 bond. He was released the same day.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Lithium-ion battery possible cause of fire at Atlanta apartment complex

©2023 Cox Media Group