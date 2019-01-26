  • Man dies while burning brush outside of his home, police say

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters say a man was killed while burning brush outside of his home in Hall County Saturday. 

    Hall County Fire Services responded to the blaze on Leach Road. Firefighters found Greg Bryant, 52, dead at the scene. 

    Firefighters are still investigating the circumstances of Bryant's death. It's unclear if he was burned or suffered a medical emergency.

