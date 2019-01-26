Man dies while burning brush outside of his home, police say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters say a man was killed while burning brush outside of his home in Hall County Saturday.
Hall County Fire Services responded to the blaze on Leach Road. Firefighters found Greg Bryant, 52, dead at the scene.
Firefighters are still investigating the circumstances of Bryant's death. It's unclear if he was burned or suffered a medical emergency.
We're working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Manhunt underway after 5 people shot, killed in Louisiana
- 20s to start the weekend -- and possible snow headed our way
- Police officer charged with killing fellow cop in Russian roulette-style shooting
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}