Man killed in tree-trimming incident in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man was killed Wednesday afternoon while trimming a tree in northern Hall County.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident occurred just before 2:45 p.m.

Antonio Denova, 28, was working on a tree in the 4300 block of Mount Vernon Road about 25 to 30 feet above the ground, wearing climbing gear and equipped with tree-trimming tools, when a large limb broke free, pinning him between two trees.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, where they found Denova with traumatic injuries to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

