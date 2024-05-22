Man flips UTV, gets in another accident after spotting Hall County deputies

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man is facing a laundry list of charges after being involved in two accidents over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., Hall County deputies were called to investigate an overturned UTV on Shope Road at James Ed Road.

The investigation revealed that Hayden Kenneth Jackson, 29, of Gainesville, flipped a 2000 Polaris General while turning, hitting a telecommunications box on the side of the road.

Authorities said Jackson managed to get the UTV up with the help of another man at the scene. As deputies began to approach them, officials said both men jumped into the vehicle and sped away.

HCSO said Jackson drove down James Ed Road, made a U-turn, and then turned right onto Shope Road in an attempt to avoid deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson flipped the UTV a second time in a curve on Shope Road in the area of Mark Trail.

Jackson was arrested and charged separately for each incident.

For the first crash, Jackson was charged with the duty to stop upon striking a fixture, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving too fast for conditions, failing to stop at a stop sign and having no proof of insurance.

For the second crash, the 29-year-old was charged with DUI/alcohol-less safe, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving with off-road tires on a roadway and two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 29-year-old Lula man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the second crash and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Jackson was released from the Hall County Jail on a $16,860 bond.

