Man burglarizes library on Thanksgiving, causes $18,000 in damage, Gainesville police say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man is behind bars after police said he burglarized a library.
Gainesville police said 22-year-old Tyrell Miles Crutcher broke into the Hall County Library on Main Street just after midnight early Thanksgiving morning.
Officers said Crutcher broke several windows to get into the library. It is unclear what other damage Crutcher caused to the library.
Police said Crutcher caused $18,000 in damage to the library.
Crutcher was then arrested and taken to Hall County Jail, according to police.
