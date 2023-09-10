Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, being caught with $34,000 worth of meth, Hall deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man remains in jail after deputies said he fleed a traffic stop and was caught with more than a pound of meth.

On August 31, a Hall County deputy tried to stop 34-year-old Joseph Russell Harris on Clarks Bridge Road after the deputy saw him driving with expired tags.

At first, Harris stopped his car, but when the deputy got out of his patrol vehicle to talk with him, Harris sped away.

The deputy followed Harris to a home on Autry Spur. Harris then got out of his car and ran away.

The deputy searched Harris’ and found two weapons along with a bag filled with a crystal-like substance.

Drug investigators eventually determined the substance was methamphetamine with a street value of around $34,000.

Additionally, one of the guns in Harris’ car was stolen, according to deputies.

During the investigation, HCSO Warrant Service Unit deputies located Harris with the use of a drone.

Harris was eventually arrested with the help of a police drone.

Harris was charged with the following:

Safety belt violation

Operating a vehicle with an expired tag

Driving while license suspended

Obstruction of an officer

Fleeing or attempting to elude

Hold for another county

Trafficking in illegal drugs (felony)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 felony counts)

Theft by receiving (misdemeanor; this charge relates to the stolen weapon)

Obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor; this incident occurred at the jail when Harris refused commands to show his hands to a jail officer)

Harris remains in Hall County Jail.

