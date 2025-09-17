Large annual event to clean shores of Lake Lanier held this Saturday

LAKE LANIER — The Lake Lanier Shore Sweep cleanup is set for Saturday, September 20th, 2025, aiming to remove trash and debris from the lake’s shoreline.

Over the past 36 years, the Shore Sweep has successfully removed 2.33 million pounds of trash from Lake Lanier. Last year alone, the event saw over 1,200 volunteers collect 85 tons of debris, highlighting the community’s commitment to maintaining a clean and enjoyable environment.

Advance sites for trash drop-off will be available from September 2nd to September 21st, 2025, allowing participants to contribute to the cleanup at their convenience. These sites are strategically located around the lake, including Shady Grove Park-Beach and Four Mile Island, among others.

On the day of the Shore Sweep, volunteers can bring collected trash to designated sites across Lake Lanier from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to come by foot or boat.

Safety is a priority for the event, with organizers advising volunteers to wear appropriate footwear (no flip flops) and bring life vests, sunscreen, and water. A list of useful supplies, such as gloves and trash bags, is recommended to aid in the cleanup efforts.

The Shore Sweep is not just a one-day event. Organizers encourage ongoing efforts to keep Lake Lanier clean throughout the year, emphasizing that individuals can make a difference anytime.

For more details on the Shore Sweep, visit the Lake Lanier website.

