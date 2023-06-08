Investigators identify person who threw rock through gas station window

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office have identified the young man who threw a rock through the front window of a Chevron gas station.
On Saturday, June 3, the suspect caused the damage at the store located on Georgia Highway 60/Thompson Bridge Road at Mount Vernon Road.
The suspect was joined by another person, seen from the rear in the photo on the far right.
There is no word yet on if the suspect has been arrested.
IN OTHER NEWS:
