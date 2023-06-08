Investigators identify person who threw rock through gas station window

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office have identified the young man who threw a rock through the front window of a Chevron gas station.

On Saturday, June 3, the suspect caused the damage at the store located on Georgia Highway 60/Thompson Bridge Road at Mount Vernon Road.

The suspect was joined by another person, seen from the rear in the photo on the far right.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There is no word yet on if the suspect has been arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

City of East Point invites drag queens to perform on the steps of City Hall





©2022 Cox Media Group