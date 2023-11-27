Investigators find nearly 20 pounds of marijuana in Cobb County man’s car

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been taken into custody after authorities found nearly 20 pounds of marijuana in his car.

Hall County sheriff officials said on Nov. 20, deputies arrested 27-year-old Truc Van Bui of Kennesaw during a drug but in a parking lot on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.

According to the investigation, deputies found 18 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $45,000 on the street, in the truck of Bui’s car.

Bui was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.

