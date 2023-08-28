House fire extinguished early Monday morning in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire early Monday in Hall County.

Crews responded to the 4800 block of Clarkstone Circle at around 3:20 a.m.

Firefighters found flames and heavy smoke pouring from the garage on the right side of the home.

The flames extended to the second floor located above the garage and partially into the attic.

The bulk of the fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

A search of the home was conducted and no one was found.

Due to the amount of damage to the home, three adults and three children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

