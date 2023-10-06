House deemed total loss after firefighters battle large fire, Hall County officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house.

Hall County Fire officials said on Thursday at 1:30 a.m., crews received reports of a house fire on Cedar Creek Road.

When crews arrived, they found a small one-story house engulfed by flames.

According to the investigation, officials concluded that the house was vacant.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The building has been deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

