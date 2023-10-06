House deemed total loss after firefighters battle large fire, Hall County officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house.
Hall County Fire officials said on Thursday at 1:30 a.m., crews received reports of a house fire on Cedar Creek Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When crews arrived, they found a small one-story house engulfed by flames.
According to the investigation, officials concluded that the house was vacant.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Father and son arrested after 150 mph chase on I-85 ends with PIT maneuver crash
- Woman leaves metro courthouse chooses not to return for her trial, deputies say
- These are the 10 richest Georgians, according to Forbes
The building has been deemed a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group