Homeless man found dead in Gainesville identified by GBI

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — In a break from normal processes, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a man found dead near a Department of Driver Services building in Gainesville without contacting his family.

The GBI was investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area on Aviation Boulevard on Oct. 14 near the DDS office.

Using fingerprints, he was identified as 63-year-old Scott Robert Danner, a homeless man living in Gainesville.

The GBI said while it’s not their typical action, Danner’s identity was released because their investigators, as well as those of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, have not been able to find any of Danner’s next of kin or other relatives.

GBI said investigators with the sheriff’s office is still waiting for autopsy and toxicology exam results before announcing the cause of death, but do not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information that could help HCSO find Danner’s relatives is encouraged to call 770-533-7813.

