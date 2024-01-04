Home burglary suspect extradited from Florida to face charges in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man has been extradited to Hall County to face burglary charges for items stolen from two homes in 2020.

On April 14, 2020, two homeowners on Pine Shore Circle in Gainesville reported burglaries.

One reported the theft of jewelry including a necklace with a gold coin.

The other, at another home in the same neighborhood, reported the theft of a set of kitchen knives.

Evidence uncovered during the investigation revealed that Stephen Mack Diamond, 54, of Pensacola, Florida had been in both homes.

Once investigators identified Diamond as the suspect in the crimes, they were able to tie him to the sale of the stolen coin at a pawn shop in South Georgia on the same day the burglaries happened in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Diamond’s arrest almost one year after the crimes were reported.

Investigators learned Diamond was wanted in other states for similar crimes.

He was extradited from Santa Rosa County, Florida, and is being held at the Hall County Jail.

