Hall County suspends planning commission after complaint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County has suspended its planning commission following a complaint alleging a meeting was held without proper public notice.
The suspension comes after a resident accused the commission of violating public notice rules last month.
During the suspension, Hall County commissioners will directly handle all zoning applications to avoid delays.
It is not clear how long the suspension will last.
