Hall County man struck by train over the weekend

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man died after being struck by a train in Gainesville over the weekend.
Deputies said the man was walking near Dorsey Street and Industrial Boulevard before 1:30 a.m. when he was struck.
An investigation determined that the train operator had sounded warning equipment but was unable to stop before hitting and killing the man.
Deputies believe the man walked deliberately into the train’s path.
Deputies said the man was a member of the local homeless community.
The man who died has not been identified.
