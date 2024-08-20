Hall County man struck by train over the weekend

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man died after being struck by a train in Gainesville over the weekend.

Deputies said the man was walking near Dorsey Street and Industrial Boulevard before 1:30 a.m. when he was struck.

An investigation determined that the train operator had sounded warning equipment but was unable to stop before hitting and killing the man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies believe the man walked deliberately into the train’s path.

Deputies said the man was a member of the local homeless community.

The man who died has not been identified.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

19-year-old bought $100 of pills in Taco Bell parking lot. Now, she’s dead

©2024 Cox Media Group