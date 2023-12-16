Hall County man charged with molesting 3 girls over 6 years

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been charged with molesting three young girls over six years.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Ricardo Paniagua, 57, was charged with aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and child molestation.

He faces one count on each of the charges for each of the three victims for a total of nine felony charges.

Investigators say the assaults started in 2008 and lasted until 2014.

Each of the girls was under the age of 10 when she was first assaulted. Deputies say Paniagua assaulted each one for a two-year period.

They say Paniagua knew each of his victims.

The crimes were first reported on Nov. 15. Less than a month later, on Dec. 13, Paniagua was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.

